These 7 cities will host Zomato’s largest food carnival; Ticket prices & details

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Zomato has announced the return of Zomaland, dubbed as India’s ‘grandest food festival’. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the return of the food and entertainment carnival in a tweet, promising that ‘this will be our greatest season, with the carnival setting up its tents in 7 cities, hosting the best of dining and entertainment’. This season of Zomaland by Zomato is anticipated to feature around 400 restaurants. Customers may anticipate tasty food, live music, entertaining games, and ‘record-breaking tries’ in addition to the wonderful food.

Each of the seven places where it will be organised over the upcoming few months will host the carnival for two days. In addition to bringing together some of the top eateries in the nation under one roof, Zomaland will have ‘power-packed concerts, beautiful attractions, activities for all ages, and a wealth of immersive experiences,’ the firm said in a blog post. The carnival will be held in seven places from November of this year to February of 2023.

Check out the dates for Zomaland:

Pune: 5th and 6th November, 2022

Mumbai: 12th and 13th November, 2022

Ahmedabad: 26th and 27th November, 2022

New Delhi: 17th and 18th December, 2022

Hyderabad: 21st and 22nd January, 2023

Bengaluru: 4th and 5th February, 2023

Kolkata: 25th and 26th February, 2023

Tickets and prices

For each day of the carnival, early-bird tickets are offered on the Zomato app and cost Rs 499. The Paytm Insider website also offers tickets. Each ticket only allows access on the event date for which it was purchased. For instance, a ticket to Zomaland in New Delhi on December 17 will set you back Rs 499. You’ll need to pay Rs 499 for a new ticket if you want to attend the carnival on December 18.

The General ticket, which includes access to public spaces and event admission, has a price tag of Rs 499. The cost of early-bird VIP tickets is Rs 999. Customers who purchase VIP tickets will have access to a specialised area closer to the stage, a VIP bar, and a separate entry. Free admission is offered to children under the age of six who are accompanied by an adult who owns a ticket.