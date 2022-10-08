23-year-old Belgium woman opts for euthanasia, plagued by psychological trauma after terror attack

A 23-year-old lady who had survived a terrorist attack as a teen, has passed away after opting for euthanasia. Due to the bomb explosion she saw when she was 17 years old, Shanti De Corte suffered from depression and PTSD.

An ISIS bomb exploded on March 22, 2016, as she and her classmates were passing through the departures area of the Belgian airport in Zaventem in preparation for a trip to Italy.

Shanti was physically unharmed by the blast, but she has been in pain mentally ever since. She was psychologically damaged as a result of the experience, frequently experiencing panic attacks and depression periods.

Shanti sought assistance from a mental health centre in her hometown of Antwerp, where she was also given anti-depressant medicine. But because of the severity of the psychological trauma, she made two suicide attempts—one in 2018 and one in 2020.

For people with ‘a medically futile condition of continual and excruciating bodily or mental pain that cannot be relieved, resulting from a serious and incurable ailment induced by illness or accident,’ euthanasia is authorised in Belgium.

As per RTBF, two psychiatrists approved Shanti’s formal request to be euthanised earlier this year. She died on May 7, 2022, however, her story only recently came to light after her mother Marielle spoke to VRT news. ‘That day really cracked her, she never felt safe after that,’ said Shanti’s mother.