Bengaluru bans liquor sales tomorrow; Details here…

Due to the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and procession, Bengaluru police have banned the sale of alcohol in some regions of East Bengaluru on Sunday. The neighborhood’s clubs and five-star hotels, however, will be exempt from the prohibition.

On October 9, all areas falling within the jurisdiction of the Hennur, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulkeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, and Bharathinagar police stations will be prohibited from selling alcohol, according to an order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner C. H. Prathap Reddy on Saturday.

According to the order made by the police commissioner of Bengaluru, there will be processions held on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, and the sale of alcohol is forbidden in order to preserve peace and security.