BJP digs as Ashok Gehlot secures a significant investment with Gautam Adani on stage

Industrialist Gautam Adani shared the platform with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday to make the announcement of a Rs. 65,000 crore investment in the state.

The next five to seven years will see the construction of a 10,000 MW solar power project, an expansion of a cement plant, and an upgrade of the Jaipur International Airport.

He made the announcement at the ‘Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit’ in Jaipur. ‘Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs,’ he said.

The state government and Mr. Adani’s organisation are collaborating on two further projects. In areas without such amenities, ‘we would establish two medical colleges and hospitals,’ he declared. ‘We will also assist the state government in constructing a cricket stadium in Udaipur.’

He added that talks with the Chief Minister are ongoing.

Mr. Gehlot referred to Mr. Adani in his speech as ‘Gautam bhai’ and commended his commercial savvy.

The BJP criticised the opposition party for cozying up to an industrialist as Rahul Gandhi has constantly blasted as soon as pictures of Mr. Adani and Mr. Gehlot surfaced.

‘Today’s adversary is a friend. With the intention of earning money, they have altered their behaviour’ said Satish Poonia, state president of the BJP, tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi said that two Indias had been created in the nation, one for the country’s poor and farmers and the other for a select group of capitalists, hours before the summit. He tweeted, ‘We will not allow this division.’

However, Congress leaders insisted that there was no conflict between Rahul Gandhi’s position and the objectives of the state administration.