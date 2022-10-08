Bus catches fire after collision in Maharashtra’s Nashik; At least 11 killed, 38 injured

Nashik: At least eleven people were killed and 38 injured after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik early this morning, officials have said. The bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a truck at around 5.15 am, they added.

‘Most of those killed were passengers of the bus – a sleeper coach. The inured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment’, said Amol Tambe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nashik. He said a case has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of fire. Videos showed a huge ball of fire engulfing the bus as the fire officials tried to douse the flames. ‘We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor’s confirmation’, Nashik Police said.

Nashik police commissioner Jayant Naiknavare said that there were 30 passengers in the Mumbai bound bus from Yawatmal. ‘The bus had left Yavatmal at around 3.30am and at around 5.15am it collided with the truck. The bus caught fire and 11 persons died from burn injuries. Those injured have been shifted to Nashik civil hospital and other hospitals in the city for treatment. The process of identifying the deceased persons is underway’.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the accident. State minister Dada Bhuse said the government will bear the medical expenses of the wounded.