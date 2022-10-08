DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWSIndia

CNG price hiked again

Oct 8, 2022, 02:55 pm IST

New Delhi:  The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked  the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) again. CNG price was hiked by 3 per kg. The new price came to effect today.

After the price hike, CNG will be available at Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, and Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurugram.

Earlier the Union  government had hiked the prices of gas produced from old fields, called APM gas, to $ 8.57 per million British thermal unit from $ 6.1. The rates for gas produced from difficult fields were hiked to $ 12.46 from $ 9.92 per mmBtu. APM gas makes up for two-thirds of all gas produced in the country.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the  firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

