IRCTC announces new tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The 8 nights and 9 days package will cover Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar.

The rail tour will begin from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 22.40 on every Friday. The package will cost Rs 25,810 for triple occupancy and Rs 33,135 for double occupancy. For children, it will cost around Rs 21,320 with a bed and Rs 19,100 without a bed. The package includes overnight stay, breakfast and dinner.

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com online. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.