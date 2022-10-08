Rahul Gandhi’s Responds To ‘Remote Controlling’ Congress Chief Allegations

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, declared today that whoever is chosen to serve as the party’s new president will have complete discretion in making decisions and managing the organisation. During a media interview for his party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka, the former Congress leader said: ‘Both of the candidates running in the congressional presidential elections have positions and individual viewpoints. It is demeaning to both of them to refer to anyone as a’ remote control.’ ‘

Elections for the position of Congress President will take place on October 17 after a 22-year hiatus. Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, two seasoned politicians, are vying for the top position. On October 19, the votes will be tallied.

Mr. Gandhi added that his party’s position was as follows: ‘Our party is not fascist. We are a political group that values discussion and is open to opposing points of view. We are aware that teamwork is necessary if we want to win the election.’

‘According to our constitution, India is a federation of states. It implies that each of our languages, states, and traditions has a place that is equally significant. That is just how our nation is. It is against national law to incite hatred and violence within the nation. We will combat anyone who incites violence and bigotry,’ he added.

At the media event were prominent Congress figures Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking specifically to the BJP, Mr. Gandhi stated: ‘The BJP is dividing the country and fomenting hatred in this country. Spreading hatred and dividing the country are not constructive actions. We are conducting the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for this reason. Let me also add that I am not the only one participating in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ Numerous people are participating in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

He added that the Indian people are sick of the BJP’s brand of politics, as well as the country’s rising costs and high unemployment.