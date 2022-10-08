Russia claims truck explosion destroyed section of the Crimean bridge.

On Saturday, a bomb on the strategic road-and-rail bridge connecting Russia and the Crimean peninsula caused sections of road to collapse, triggering delighted tweets from Ukrainian officials but no formal claim of responsibility.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and President Vladimir Putin dedicated a 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge connecting it to Russia’s transportation network four years later.

It is currently a vital supply route for Russian soldiers that have gained control of the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

According to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the blast occurred at 6:07 a.m. (0307 GMT) in a freight truck, causing seven fuel tanker waggons on a train bound for the peninsula to catch fire.

It stated that two parts of the road bridge had partially fallen, but that the arch over the Kerch Strait, the canal that connects the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, had not been harmed.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on social media that the road bridge was still intact in one direction, although traffic was suspended while the damage was assessed.