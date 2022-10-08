The CBI chargesheet names Lalu Yadav, his wife, and daughter in the ‘Land for Job Scam’

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Union Railway Minister and leader of the RJD, has been charged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the suspected land for employment scam.

The chargesheet was presented to a Delhi court on Friday by the investigating agency. The chargesheet also names Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti.

CBI’s chargesheet states that, the accused conspired with former railroad officials to hire workers in lieu of land, either in their names or the names of their close relatives.

‘This land was purchased for far less than the going market rate and significantly less than the circle rate. Additionally, it was claimed that the aspirants provided the Ministry of Railways with fraudulent attested documents and TC,’ said CBI.

In addition to Lalu Yadav, his wife, and his daughter, the CBI has named Sowmya Raghvan, Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven stand-ins, and four private individuals as defendants in the case.

FIR also claims that, Lalu Prasad Yadav received financial benefits in the form of the transfer of landed property into the names of his family members in exchange for the appointment of replacements to Group ‘D’ Posts in various railway zones while serving as the Minister of Railways from 2004 to 2009.