The migrant ‘crisis’ prompts New York City to declare an emergency!

The emergency declaration was made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in response to a ‘crisis scenario’ brought on by a migrant inflow. Over 17,000 individuals have entered the city from the southern border since April. People have been moving to Democratic regions in recent months from Republican strongholds like Texas, Arizona, and Florida. There has been a disagreement with the White House on the unprecedented numbers of people entering the US from Mexico.

In a press conference held on Friday, Adams said that since September, an average of five to six buses have been arriving in the city every day. He claims that out of the city’s shelter population, one in five people are currently looking for safety. Many of those arriving are families with children enrolled in school who require immediate medical care, he said.

According to the BBC, the rise is predicted to cost New York $1 billion (£900 million) this fiscal year, thus the mayor is requesting federal and state assistance to help with the expenses. New Yorkers are upset, according to Mayor Adams. ‘ I’m also enraged. We did not request this. The task of providing assistance to thousands of asylum seekers was never agreed upon’.

He continued: ‘The city’s funds for other priorities will eventually run out. While New York City is making every effort to assist, there is just so much we can do’. Others are abusing the city’s social services for political gain, he continued. The three states that have transferred immigrants to districts with a Democratic majority are Texas, Arizona, and Florida, with a focus on so-called ‘sanctuary’ areas that refuse to work with federal immigration officials.

Republican local officials in border regions assert that the policy tries to mitigate the effects of immigration flows. Additionally, they assert that the idea is meant to increase pressure on President Joe Biden’s government to take extra measures to reduce the record-breaking number of migrants entering the US through the southern border this year.