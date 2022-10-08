WhatsApp will stop you from taking screenshots of ‘View Once’ media!

WhatsApp is attempting to make its ‘View Once’ sharing tool safer by adding features that prevent the recipient from taking screenshots or recording videos. Earlier this year, a feature was introduced that allows users to send media files—such as images and videos—that expire in the inbox of the recipient after they have viewed them. Even so, it permitted users to maintain file records.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s iOS beta code 22.21.0.71 will block the recipient from saving the images and other media files to their device. In an effort to increase user privacy and make the platform safer, the platform has implemented new privacy features.

When the new capability is available to WhatsApp users, anyone attempting to screenshot or record media marked as ‘View Once’ will receive a notification that says ‘Screenshot Blocked’ or ‘Screen Recording Blocked’. The goal of the change is to make sure that, as intended by the functionality, anything provided through View Once is only accessible to the receiver once.