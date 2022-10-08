With Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi on the Jawan sets, Shah Rukh Khan claims to have had a blast

The year 2023 will be Shah Rukh Khan’s! The actor is currently preoccupied finishing the filming of Jawan. On October 7, SRK shared an update from the production of Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, on Twitter. Rajinikanth visited the sets while they were filming the movie, and the Bollywood superstar spoke about how they all became close.

Late on Friday night, Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter, ‘Wot a 30 days blitz RCE team!’ Thalaivar has blessed our settings. Nayanthara and I went to a movie together, @anirudhofficial and I went out to a party, Thalapathy and I had enlightening chats, and @actorvijay treated me to delicious food. Atlee dir and Priya, I appreciate your hospitality. I now have to learn how to make Chicken 65. Along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani, Jawan also stars Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Shah Rukh. It was written and directed by Atlee of Bigil renown. Anirudh Ravichander composes the soundtrack for the film. Jawan is being made by Shah Rukh’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Three of the actor’s movies will be released in 2023. Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki will all be available on January 25, June 2, and December 22, respectively, in 2023. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan watched Ayan Mukjerji’s Brahmastra. He has previously appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero (2018).

Pathaan, Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, has garnered more interest. He has chiselled abs and shoulder-length hair in the action thriller.

In the Siddharth Anand-directed movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, John Abraham plays the bad guy.