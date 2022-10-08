With Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi on the Jawan sets, Shah Rukh Khan claims to have had a blast

The year 2023 will be Shah Rukh Khan’s! The actor is currently preoccupied finishing the filming of Jawan. On October 7, SRK shared an update from the production of Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, on Twitter. The Bollywood superstar discussed how they all grew close while filming the movie, which also saw Rajinikanth stop by the sets.

Shah Rukh posted on Twitter late on Friday night, saying, ‘Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Our sets were blessed by Thalaivar. I saw a movie with Nayanthara, partied with @anirudhofficial, had insightful conversations with Thalapathy & @VijaySethuOffl, and @actorvijay gave me delectable cuisine. Thank you, Atlee dir and Priya, for your hospitality. I must now learn the Chicken 65 recipe. Jawan also stars Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Shah Rukh in addition to Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani. Atlee of Bigil fame wrote and directed it. For the movie, Anirudh Ravichander makes the music. Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh’s production business, is putting together the movie Jawan.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan watched Ayan Mukjerji’s Brahmastra. He has previously appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero (2018). The actor has three films coming up in 2023. Release dates for Pathaan are January 25, 2023, Jawan is June 2, 2023, and Dunki is December 22, 2023. Shah Rukh has increased interest in his next movie Pathaan. In the action thriller, he has chiselled abs and hair that is shoulder length. John Abraham plays the antagonist in the Siddharth Anand-directed film, which also features Deepika Padukone as the female lead.