AIMPLB claims that some state governments have ‘Israel-like policies’ and target Dalits and Muslims with bulldozers.

The Center and certain state governments came under fire on Saturday from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for enforcing a ‘bulldozer culture’ and adopting ‘Israel-like tactics.’ The AIMPLB said that Dalit and Muslim homes were being targeted for demolition because to ‘petty’ accusations.

Bulldozer culture, according to AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, is a ‘objectionable and disgusting deed for the country.’ He stated in a statement that homes belonging to these populations have been destroyed in a number of towns.

‘Imagine there are 50 Muslim and Dalit homes, but just a few of them have been targeted for demolition because, as the police says, they engaged in stone-throwing. None of the homes were built with authorization. Is this the proper legal course of action?’ he questioned.

He also emphasised how the family as a whole contributed to the creation of the house and shared ownership of it. ‘Now if any major or minor lad of the home joined the stone-pelting agitation in any sense, would it be appropriate for the government to give the entire family, ageing parents, and innocent children a term for the crime of an individual?’ he added.

Rahmani claimed that the governments were making complaints and rendering decisions for themselves. He suggested that if the government is serious about stopping unlawful construction, it should offer individuals a chance by regularising existing homes through the payment of fines and enacting tight regulations for brand-new construction.