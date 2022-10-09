Google launches its first smartwatch: Details inside

Mumbai: Google launched its first smartwatch named ‘Google Pixel Watch’. The Google Pixel Watch is priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only model. The LTE model along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi will cost $399.99 (roughly Rs. 32,800). The Wi-Fi-only model comes in Obsidian, Hazel, and Chalk colours and the other one is offered in Obsidian, Hazel, and Charcoal colour options.

The Pixel Watch has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness and an Always-on mode. This smartwatch is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC, coupled with a Cortex M33 coprocessor and 2GB of RAM. It offers Bluetooth v5.0, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity options.

The Pixel Watch has a battery life of up to 24 hours. It runs on Wear OS 3.5 that includes Google Assistant, and health and fitness features by Fitbit. This smartwatch is also equipped with a heart rate sensor and an ECG tracker. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and NFC.