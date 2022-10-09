Here’re some hidden talents of Amitabh Bachchan who is soon to hit 80

Other than showing his mettle in acting, Big B has often impressed fans with his vocal abilities. The actor has contributed his voice to a number of songs, many of which have appeared in his own movies.

He offered his fans an anthem for the Holi, celebration of colours with his song ‘Rang Barse.’ He also performed additional songs, including ‘Mere Angne Mein,’ ‘Ekla Cholo Re,’ ‘Piddly Si Baatein,’ and ‘Chalo Jane Do.’

Here’re some hidden talents of Amitabh Bachchan who will be celebrating his 80th birthday soon!

Blogger

He began chronicling his life in 2008 when he created his own blog on Tumblr. He hasn’t stopped writing on his ‘Sr Bachchan’ page in more than ten years.

Pilot

During the grand finale of India’s Prime Icon, he disclosed his hidden talent and revealed that at one point in his life he wanted to join the Air Force.

Music Composer

For the first time in his career, the actor has transitioned into music composition for R Balki’s film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist.’ In an interview, he disclosed that he was the only one to play every instrument in the piece and to have personally recorded it.