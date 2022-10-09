In the Kandhamal area of Odisha, a class 7 girl who had delivered a stillborn child passes away a day later

A Class 7 student at a tribal residential school in the Kandhamal district of Odisha passed away on Thursday, one day after giving birth to a stillborn child.

The girl was enrolled in a district childcare facility after her pregnancy was discovered on September 23. She previously attended a Kandhamal ashram school run by the SC/ST department. On October 5, when she went into labour, an ambulance was called because there was no emergency treatment accessible at the daycare centre. When the ambulance arrived, the girl had already delivered a stillborn child.

The mother and infant were hurried to the closest community health centre, said Rashmita Karan, the child protection officer for the Kandhamal district, but by the time they arrived, the baby had already been declared dead.

The girl’s condition reportedly unexpectedly deteriorated on Thursday night, and physicians immediately transported her to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani. But, according to the DCPO, she passed away before an ambulance could be dispatched.

After it was determined that the girl was four months pregnant, a complaint was made to the local police force, and the hostel warden was sacked for dereliction of duty. Later, authorities detained a Class 10 kid from another residential school in connection with this.