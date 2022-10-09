Kebabs on Your Plate: A 1000-Year History!

Ibn Battuta has mentioned that Kebab was an integral part of the daily diet of Indian royalty as early as 1200 AD. The pre-Mughal version was more about marinade and meat-being more of rustic chewy chunks, char-grilled in open ovens. India was not the birthplace of kebabs, only the territories that depended on wild game, like Rajputana have a meat eating history. Yakitori in Japan and Satay in Indonesia and Malasia can’t be compared with kebab in terms of sauces and spices.

Chef Davinder Kumar gives a list of 120 vegetarian kebabs in his book, ‘Just Kebabs: Celebration of 365 Days and One for a Leap Year’. Hariali Kebab, Paneer Tikka and Dahi Ke Kababs are some popular vegetarian versions of the kebab.

Galawati and Tunde Kebab;

Its creator, Haji Murad Ali, gave this fluffy, luscious, melt-in-your-mouth patty-like kebab from Lucknow its name. He was given the name Tunday because he only had one hand, which is a traditional Hindi slang term for those who are handicapped in their upper limbs. According to reports, Haji Murad employed 160 different spices to make his kebab, and Nawab Wvajid Ali Shah, who is missing teeth, was a fan. The kebab was originally given the maker’s name, but because of how tender it is, this soft and tender preparation is also known as Galawati kebab. These kebabs are deep fried in clarified butter, as opposed to most, which are roasted.

Bihari Kebab;

Bihari kebabs have a rustic air to them. They are basically chunks of meat that have been perfectly grilled over an open flame without the countless spices and other seasonings found in most kebabs. The meat is marinated with the spices to make it tender. According to legend, it came from the invasion camps of Arab and Turkish conquerors, who roasted meat portions on skewers made from the edges of their swords.

Kakori Kebab:

The little Uttar Pradesh village of Kakori is famous for its mouthwatering kebabs in addition to the notorious Kakori Conspiracy of 1925. One of Awadhi cuisine’s most well-known dishes, kakori kabab is renowned for its flavorful soft texture and aroma. It is served with Indian flatbread after being barbecued on skewers.

Chapli Kebab:

They are said to have originated in North Western India, which is now Pakistan. They are made with meat mince and onion, tomatoes, eggs, and pomegranate seeds. It has Pashtun culinary roots and is known as Chapli due to its flat appearance.

Kalmi Kebab:

In order to make this well-known Indian kebab, chicken drumsticks are marinated then roasted in a tandoor. Yogurt, mint, and spices are used in the ingredients.

Reshmi Kebab:

It undoubtedly has a strong Mughal influence, as evidenced by the extensive use of milk and cashew nuts in the cooking procedure. It is prepared by marinating meat pieces in curd, cream, cashew nut paste, and spices before being grilled in a tandoor. It is made with boneless chicken. It is soft on the inside and has a crusty top.

Shami Kebab:

It is a beef, chickpea, and egg kebab that is popular in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India. The kebab, which is eaten as a snack and an entrée, dates back to the Mughal dynasty, when Syrian chefs created it in the emperor’s kitchen. Syria was previously known as Bilad-al Shaam.

Shikampur Kebab or Patthar ke Kebab;

One of the best examples of fusing both domestic and foreign ingredients is this kebab, which is a native of Hyderabad. This luscious and flavorful kebab was made possible by the Mughals’ love of meat and the spicy, scorching spices of Andhra Pradesh. This unusual preparation was initially created with the Nizam’s support by heating the stone on which it is placed. It acquires a distinctive, smokey flavour as a result.

Shish kebab;

It is a staple in the diet there and comes originally from Arabia. It’s noteworthy to note that the Shish Kebab is typically intended when kebab is mentioned in English. Basically, it is beef that has been skewered and then grilled with a few veggies, such as tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. It is ubiquitous and is said to be the earliest type of kebab.

Sutli Kebab:

Since the meat portions are so tender and liable to slip off if not knotted properly, the thread (sutli) used to tie the kebab to the skewer is whence it gets its name. In Bangladesh, people like it.

Shawarma and doner kebabs;

As it is likewise prepared by grilling meat on a revolving spit, Doner Kebab, which has Turkish origins, is comparable to Shawarma. Alongside pita bread, it is offered. One or more meats are placed on a rotating spit and cooked for a long time in the Arabic meat recipe known as shawarma. A sandwich or wrap is presented with the scraped shavings.

We also have Seekh Kebab (prepared on a long skewer), Boti Kebab (lamb marinated in yoghurt and cooked on a spit in a clay oven), Mutton Burrah (large chunks of meat cooked in oven), and Kastoori Kebab (with an earthy aroma of fenugreek), to name just a few in this lengthy list of skewered delicacies. The kebabs stand out among the baked appetisers not because of the variety of spices or marinades employed, but rather because of the captivating tradition that lends an earthy redolence and an irreplaceable flavour to them.