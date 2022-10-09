Know how to cancel a single ticket from group ticket

New Delhi: People when travel in a group books their train tickets together. But when a person in the group cannot travel then they have to cancel the single ticket. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched easy process to cancel a single ticket from a group reservation.

The IRCTC website allows you to cancel a confirmed Indian Railways train ticket until the chart is ready. But an e-ticket cannot be cancelled at railway ticket counters.

Steps to cancel a single ticket:

Open the IRCTC e-Ticketing website irctc.co.in

Log in by entering the correct username and Password.

Now click on the sign-in option.

Now to cancel the particular e-ticket, go to ‘My Transactions.’

Now, Click on the ‘Booked Ticket History’ link under the My Account menu.

You will see your booked tickets in the section.

Now select the ticket that you want to cancel and now click on the ‘Cancel Ticket’ option.

Initiate the cancellation by selecting the name of passengers whose tickets are to be cancelled.

Now Select the check box before the passenger’s name and click on the ‘Cancel Ticket’ button.

Click OK on the Confirmation pop to confirm the cancellation.

After the cancellation is successful, the cancellation amount will be deducted. The ticket money will also be refunded to your account.

You will also receive a confirmation SMS and email of the cancellation on your registered mobile number and email.

It is to be noted that in case of partial cancellation, one should obtain a new printout of the Electronic Reservation Slip(ERS) for passengers who intend to continue their journey.