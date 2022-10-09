Scientists track the molecular effects of exercise and food on the body.

We’ve all struggled with weight gain and loss, and to maintain a healthy weight, we’ve all put ourselves through various workouts like running and weightlifting. We’ve also all pondered why some exercises make us put on weight while others help us lose it.

For the first time, researchers have looked at what occurs at the cellular level to determine the mechanics underlying this process, which has thus far been challenging because so many different cells and organs are involved. To learn how diet and exercise affect the body, a team of experts studied mice.

Their study has been published in Science Direct, which identifies a prominent role of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in obesity and exercise-induced tissue adaptation.

The MIT and Harvard Medical School researchers identified the cells, genes, and biological pathways that are altered by physical activity or a fatty diet. The latest research may pave the door for the creation of novel medications that could supplement or imitate the advantages of a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Manolis Kellis, a professor of computer science at MIT, said in a statement that it is crucial to comprehend the molecular mechanisms that drive the positive effects of exercise and the negative effects of a high-fat diet in order to understand how we can intervene and develop drugs that mimic the impact of exercise across multiple tissues.

‘One of the general points that we found in our study, which is overwhelmingly clear, is how high-fat diets push all of these cells and systems in one way, and exercise seems to be pushing them nearly all in the opposite way. It says that exercise can really have a major effect throughout the body,’ Manolis Kellis added.