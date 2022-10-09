State TV hacked during live broadcast; ‘Anti-regime’ messages flashed amid Mahsa Amini protests

As the protests gain momentum and approach their fourth week, Iran’s official TV was compromised during a live broadcast with a message supporting the opposition. A mask and the image of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames surrounding him emerged on the screen unexpectedly during the 9 o’clock broadcast on Saturday. ‘The Blood of Our Youths Is on Your Hands,’ was written in Farsi in the image.

The photos of those who perished during the protest, including Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who passed away while under the care of Iranian morality police, were then displayed. The picture of Khamenei with the crosshairs centred on his forehead was displayed over the pictures. The organisation that took control of the state TV went by the name ‘Adalat Ali,’ or Ali’s Justice.

Numerous demonstrators, mostly women, have been demonstrating against the Khamenei government and demanding a change with the shout ‘death to the dictator’ for several weeks. Earlier in the day, a number of videos that supposedly showed female university students in Tehran yelling ‘go lost’ during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit went popular on social media. Two individuals were slain in Sanandaj that same day, including a guy who was shot in his car for honking his horn in support of demonstrators.

Another video that was circulated online also showed a woman who had been shot in the neck lying on the ground in Mashhad. Since the protests started on September 17 in response to the death of Amini, who was jailed for not dressing according to the Islamic dress code, rights groups assert that more than 150 people have been killed. According to reports, the morality police were to responsible for her death.