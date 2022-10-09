Two states in the United States have lifted abortion bans; Report

An abortion restriction was overturned by judges in the US states of Arizona and Ohio on Friday, giving pro-abortion supporters a meagre triumph. Arizona’s Chief Judge Peter J. Eckerstrom said that the lower court might have erred in reviving the Civil War-era law. The judge was making reference to a lower court’s decision last month to overturn a long-standing injunction that had prohibited Arizona from implementing its abortion prohibition.

Judge Eckerstrom added that the injunction was necessary due to the ‘acute necessity of healthcare providers’ and that Arizona courts ‘have a responsibility to strive to harmonise all of this state’s applicable statutes’. Judge Christian Jenkins of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in Ohio also put a stop to a plan that would have made abortion completely illegal as soon as a foetal heartbeat could be felt.

In his ruling, Judge Jenkins stated that abortion is a form of medical care to which Ohioans are entitled. McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organisation that offers sexual health services in the US and around the world, said that today’s ruling gives both our patients and our staff the sense of security that they so sorely needed.

‘Now that we can serve patients, we may sigh with relief. Arizonans will once again have the ability to choose their own bodies, health care providers, and future’, he continued, adding that the battle was not yet over. The landmark ‘Roe v. Wade’ decision from 1973 that established a woman’s right to an abortion was overturned, as reported by WION, by the conservative-dominated court in June of this year. Individual states are now allowed to legalise or restrict the operation on their own.