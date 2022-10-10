Gulf country resumes issuing 60-day tourist visas

Dubai: The UAE government has resumed issuing 60-day tourist visas. Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced this.

The Advanced Visa System is one of the UAE’s largest residency and entry permit reforms. UAE has launched a job exploration entry visa; business entry visa a five-year multi-entry tourist visa, one for visiting relatives or friends, one for temporary work, and one for studies and training.

Earlier the UAE government revealed that it is planning to welcome around 900,000 cruise tourists during the 2022-2023 season. The new season will begin with the arrival of the cruise liner TUI Cruises (Mein Schiff 6) at the Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal, Mina Rashid, on 29 October. The 2022-2023 season is scheduled to see 166 ship calls between Mina Rashid and Dubai Harbour.