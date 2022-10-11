Austria seeks legal partners to challenge EU green investment standards

Austria announced on Monday that it is seeking the backing of other European Union countries in its legal case against Brussels for labelling investment in gas and nuclear power as ‘green.’

On Friday, Vienna filed a legal challenge against the EU’s inclusion of the energy sources on a list of climate-friendly investments, exposing significant disagreements among countries about which energy sources to utilise to accomplish climate change goals.

Luxembourg confirmed its support for Austria’s measures on Monday. Others may follow, according to Austrian Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, who did not name the countries.

The EU’s decision, according to Gewessler, is ‘irresponsible and unreasonable.’

According to an EU official, Austria is doing ‘diplomatic outreach’ to potentially interested countries.

When the EU was still crafting the guidelines in November, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Denmark all advocated for nuclear power to be banned. Ireland and Spain had already urged Brussels against labelling gas projects as ‘green.’