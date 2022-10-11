Boeing orders and deliveries increases in September

Boeing Co reported Tuesday that September deliveries increased to 51 jets, while orders increased by 90, as the planemaker continues to experience robust demand for new planes.

Boeing deliveries last month matched those of June, when the company surpassed the 50-plane mark for the first time since March 2019.

Boeing delivered 35 planes in August after resuming handovers of its 787 Dreamliner following a 15-month delay.

Boeing received 51 additional 737 MAX plane orders last month, as well as 45 widebody plane orders, including 14 777s.

In September, Boeing delivered 14 widebody planes to American Airlines, including seven 787s and three 787-8s.

American Airlines told Reuters on Friday that it has received four 787s from Boeing since August, and that all of them are already in operation.

Boeing presently has a commercial order backlog of 4,354 planes. In the first nine months of 2022, Boeing delivered 328 planes, including 267 737 MAXs.