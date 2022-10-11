France orders return of gasoline workers in order to deal with refinery strike

The French government ordered employees at Exxon Mobil stations back to work on Tuesday as it tries to guarantee petrol supplies after weeks of strikes in the industry, putting it at odds with the hardline CGT union.

On Monday, management of Exxon Mobil’s Esso France reached an agreement with the majority of unions but not the CGT.

Following rumours that President Emmanuel Macron’s administration may call employees back to work, the CGT warned earlier that such an action may spark widespread protests.

‘I can assure you that it will be war,’ said Emanuel Lepine, senior CGT energy representative, on Franceinfo radio. ‘Let Macron do it if he wants this to spread to other sections of the economy.’

Walkouts and unexpected maintenance at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have shut down more than 60% of France’s refining capacity and slowed distribution from fuel depots, causing shortages at some gas stations.