How will KPCC vote in the Congress presidential primary between Kharge and Tharoor?

There are plans afoot in Kerala to influence and observe voters as the contest for the Congress presidential nomination heats up.

Most voters have received phone calls from Shashi Tharoor. Additionally, Mallikarjun Kharge has been calling PCC members who are voters. Kharge won’t likely travel to Kerala to campaign there though. However, it is evident that Kharge has the support of the majority of Kerala’s leaders. Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, V. D. Satheesan, M. M. Hassan, and K. Muraleedharan are just a few of the leaders who have expressed a preference for Kharge. Kharge or Tharoor haven’t been ruled out, though, according to KPCC president K Sudhakaran.

Both inside and outside of Congress, there is a loud call for Tharoor to be appointed. But it is illogical to claim that this would influence voters. Party circles reject the idea that voters may support Tharoor despite the fact that the majority of the leaders support Kharge. It’s also a tantalising potential that many people could vote for Tharoor because it’s a secret ballot, though.

Leaders and their representatives are keeping an eye on the electorate in this situation. According to reports, members of the leadership camp voiced their disapproval to the eight local leaders in Kozhikode who had approved Tharoor’s nomination papers. They allegedly also urged the local authorities to abstain from voting for Tharoor.

The Tharoor campaign is also attempting to increase the number of votes from Kozhikode by capitalising on people who have supported him.

The voters from Kerala are represented by the 310 members of the KPCC general body. There are now three less members. They won’t be able to vote in Kerala since Johnson Abraham is the assistant returning officer in Karnataka and Shanimol Usman is the returning officer in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At Indira Bhavan is the voting location for the remaining candidates. Tharoor’s vote counts as well because he represents Kerala on the PCC.

There are about 40 persons from Kerala missing from the voter list that the central election authorities provided to the candidates. The KPCC has let the candidates know that it is willing to share every voter’s address and contact information.