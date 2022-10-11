In UP’s Saifai village, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s final rituals to be held at three o’clock

As thousands gathered to the native village of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav for his last darshan, Netaji amar rahein chants rang across Saifai. The three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh died on Monday at a private hospital, and his mortal remains arrived in Saifai village that evening.

The socialist leader’s body has been kept at his ‘kothi,’ and cremation will occur at about 3 o’clock. A large pandal has been erected where the veteran politician’s final rites will be performed with the due state honours.

On Monday, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh, the minister of the Jal Shakti, and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the state head of the BJP, arrived and paid their tributes. They also sent Akhilesh Yadav their condolences. Today, Bhupesh Baghel, the chief executive of Chhattisgarh, and Nitesh Kumar, the chief executive of Bihar, will travel to pay their respects.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party and the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, as well as Dharmendra Yadav, a former member of parliament are present in Saifai village.

As many people, including VVIPs, are expected to visit the village to pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav, strict security precautions have been put in place. A private security guard working the lines estimated that until 9:30 pm yesterday, well over 10,000 people had paid their respects, according to PTI.