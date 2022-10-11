DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

IRCTC announces new tour package: Details inside

New Delhi:  The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to to Shimla-Kullu-Manali. The 7  nights and 8 days tour will begin on November 3 from Thiruvananthapuram.

The total number of seats is 30. The passengers will travel on a plane and the  package will cost Rs 66,350 per person. The cost of the tour package includes the journey by flight, accommodation, transfers between the sites, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance.

Interested passengers can book  ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SEA23.

