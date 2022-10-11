Kannur VC is criticised by Kerala HC for exceeding his authority

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court criticised Gopinath Raveendran, the vice chancellor of Kannur University, for exceeding his jurisdiction by contemplating whether to approve a college in Kasaragod.

The TKC Education and Charitable Society requested that a new, independently-funded Arts and Science College be established at Padanna in Kasaragod. The HC criticised the VC for acting on this request.

The court also invalidated the state government’s permit issued to the college.

Five acres of land is the bare minimum needed to start a college, according to UGC regulations. The proposed college is reported to lack the necessary land.

The court emphasised that because the application was initially invalid, the VC had no jurisdiction to continue with the examination of the new college.

The university syndicate has been instructed by the court to reevaluate the situation.

On the other hand, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has ordered the Kerala University to hold the important senate meeting today to designate its representative to the search committee he unilaterally established to choose a new vice chancellor.