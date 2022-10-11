Know all health benefits of eating green apple

Green apple is a hybrid fruit developed by combining two different species of apple, namely, Malus slyvesterus and Malus domesticus. It was first cultivated by an Australian woman named Maria Smith. The fruit has a light green colour and has tart, juicy and crisp flavours. Green apples are rich in healthy nutrients such as proteins, fiber and nutrients

Here are the health benefits of green apple;

Improves gut health – Apples contain pectin, a type of fiber that acts as a prebiotic. It feeds the good bacteria in your gut.

Lowers risk of diabetes – Apples are loaded with soluble fibres, the key to blunting blood sugar swings. The high soluble fibre, pectin in apples, helps in controlling blood sugar levels in the body by transporting the sugar into the bloodstream at a slower rate.

Nourishes skin – Owing to its dense vitamin content, green apple helps in maintaining your skin and has great whitening and nourishing effects on your complexion.

Reduce asthma symptoms – Phyto-chemicals and polyphenols are the chemicals that give apples its healing properties. These chemicals assist an individual recovering from asthma, breathing problems and improve the general functioning of the lungs.