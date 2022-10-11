Lebanon and Israel reach agreement on maritime border, says Israel

Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic deal to demarcate their contentious maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Tuesday.

While restricted in scale, a pact would represent a substantial concession between warring governments, paving the way for offshore energy exploration and relieving a source of recent tensions between states.

‘This is a historic accomplishment that will improve Israel’s security, infuse billions of dollars into the Israeli economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,’ Lapid said in a statement.

Lebanese President Michel previously stated that the conditions of the final draught received from US ambassador Amos Hochstein satisfied Lebanon and that he hoped the settlement will be published as soon as possible, according to a statement viewed by Reuters.

Eyal Hulata, Israel’s National Security Advisor, had expressed optimism:

‘All of our demands were met, and the improvements we requested were implemented. We safeguarded Israel’s security interests and are nearing a historic deal,’ he stated in a statement.