Manik Bhattacharya, TMC MLA arrested by ED in connection with Bengal education scam

Manik Bhattacharya, a TMC member, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly having ties to the West Bengal education scam. He was called by the investigation agency on Monday, and after being interrogated for hours, he was arrested.

Manik Bhattacharya formerly served as the West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s president. During his tenure, the recruitment scam allegedly took place, according to ED sources.

A report presented to the Kolkata High Court included his name. Following a court order, Bhattacharya was fired from his position as the education board’s president.

The Bag committee, the first independent investigation team in the case led by retired judge Ranjit Kumar Bag, submitted the report. It was established by the Kolkata High court to look into the alleged West Bengali teacher recruitment scam.

Following the arrest of the former minister Partha Chatterjee, the ED first called Manik Bhattacharya. During raids at Bhattacharya’s home, the ED found an important documents related to the accused recruitment scam.