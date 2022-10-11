NATO issues warning against Moscow striking crucial infrastructure of allies.

NATO said on Tuesday that it will respond to strikes on partners’ critical infrastructure with a ‘unified and decisive response,’ and that it was closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces while the country was ‘losing on the battlefield’ in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of a two-day meeting of the Western alliance’s defence ministers in Brussels that Russia’s nuclear posture had not changed, but that the alliance was ‘vigilant.’

Russia’s missile assaults on civilians in Ukraine on Monday, according to Stoltenberg, were a demonstration of weakness.

‘Russia is truly losing on the battlefield,’ he said at a news conference, adding that Russia was responding to Ukrainian gains with ‘indiscriminate attacks.’

Julianne Smith, the United States’ ambassador to NATO, agreed.

‘President Putin is failing to accomplish his strategic objectives on the ground, and this has been a recurring theme for him personally since the beginning of this war,’ she said during an online briefing.