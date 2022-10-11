Oxford’s COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine fails its initial clinical evaluation, according to academics

The Oxford or AstraZeneca Covid vaccine’s potential use as a nasal spray has been put on hold after it did poorly in its initial clinical trial.

The outcome has forced scientists to abandon the concept of the present spray and its apparatus. They also want to create a nebulizer or other modern technology that can deliver medicine directly to the lungs.

The researchers are eager to create a nasal Covid vaccination because they believe that while the present Covid vaccine does a passable job of avoiding disease, it falls short when it comes to halting the spread of the virus.

The first trial conducted to try the efficacy at Oxford, involved 30 people along with 12 who received the spray vaccine as a booster but were not previously vaccinated. As per a report in eBioMedicine, the researchers observed that reporting no safety issues, they found that the vaccine produced weak immune responses.

The scientists received further training in measuring mucosal and systemic antibody levels in the blood and respiratory system following vaccination.

After the first dosage of the vaccine, it was found that there were hardly any mucosal antibodies. However, a small number rare compared to those seen in viral infection was subsequently found following the second dosage of the vaccination.