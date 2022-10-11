Sandeep G Varier sacked from BJP spokesperson role; ‘Internal matter’: Says K Surendran

Kottayam: The Kerala unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed Sandeep G Varier from its spokesperson role. The decision was taken Monday at the party’s state leadership meeting in Kottayam. Varier was a regular presence in television debates on state and national politics.

The State BJP President K Surendran told mediapersons that it was an internal matter of the party. ‘The organisation has certain views on the role of Sandeep Varier as the party’s spokesperson. Based on that he has been removed from the post’, said Surendran.

There were allegations of Varier misusing his position to raise funds. It is understood that there was a call for his removal from the spokesperson role. He was accused of demanding Rs 20 lakh from a businessman in Thrissur. It is alleged that later he accepted Rs 5 lakh from the person. Besides, a woman member had also filed a complaint with the party leadership. He was accused of attending a programme with an organisation part of the now-banned Popular Front of India during an overseas tour.