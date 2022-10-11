Scholz says if Germany continues to adapt, will make it through winter

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Germany would make it through the winter provided residents, businesses, and officials continue to adjust to the country’s changing energy circumstances.

‘I am glad to announce to you today that if we all continue to adjust to the altered reality – residents, businesses, and politicians – we will get through this winter safely,’ he told an engineering conference.

Scholz went on to say that Germany is almost there, with its gas storage tanks being 95% full.