Shah will continue to serve as secretary and Roger Binny will succeed Ganguly as BCCI president

Roger Binny, the 1983 World Cup champion for India, will succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President at the Board’s Annual General Meeting on October 18. Ganguly held the position for three years.

The 67-year-old guy from Bangalore would serve as the 36th Board president, it was agreed after frantic negotiations and backchannel discussions over the previous week.

As BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will serve a second straight term.

Shah will take Ganguly’s seat as India’s delegate to the influential ICC Board.

Rajeev Shukla, who will stay on as vice president, is the lone congressman in the BCCI administration.

Ashish Shelar, a prominent BJP leader in Maharashtra, will take on the role of treasurer instead of president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). With the backing of the Sharad Pawar faction, he was scheduled to accept the position.

Devajit Saikia, a trusted assistant of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, will take over for Jayesh George as the new joint secretary.

The BCCI has not yet made up its mind about running for ICC chairman.

According to a BCCI insider who spoke to PTI, ‘an influential minister in the central government played a crucial role in determining the seats in the Board set up.’

On October 18 during the AGM in Mumbai, Binny will formally assume leadership of the BCCI.

Every candidate will be picked without opposition, hence there won’t be any elections for any positions.