The founder of internet investment firm DST Global, Yuri Milner has renounced his Russian citizenship

Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, who founded the online investment business DST Global, has relinquished his Russian citizenship. He departed the nation in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea. He has made investments in Chinese digital firms like Alibaba and JD.com, two major online retailers.

Milner wrote in a tweet, ‘My family and I permanently left Russia in 2014, following the Russian annexation of Crimea. And we successfully finished the procedure of renunciating our Russian citizenship this summer.’

According to a fact page on the DST Global website, Milner has not gone to Russia since 2014 and has been an Israeli citizen since 1999. It further states that Milner has no assets in Russia, 97 per cent of his personal wealth was created outside of the country and ‘Yuri has never met Vladimir Putin, either individually or in a group.’

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been denounced by Milner’s nonprofit Breakthrough Prize Foundation, and Milner has stated he supports those statements.

The Breakthrough Prize Foundation firmly opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its unwarranted and cruel attacks against the civilian population, it said in a statement in March. ‘As the awful war in Ukraine continues, with casualties and atrocities growing,’ it stated.