The system to register same-sex partnerships opened for applications in Japan’s capital city

According to reports from regional media, Tokyo’s same-sex partnership registration system began accepting applications on Tuesday.

Since it does not grant the LGBTQ community in the nation the legal benefits of marriage, this move is mostly symbolic; yet, rights organisations applaud it as a modest step in the right direction.

But collaboration is insufficient. According to Soshi Matsuoka, the leader of Fair, a Tokyo-based LGBTQ rights group, ‘we essentially want legal marriage.’

Notably, Japan is the only nation among the major democracies in the Group of Seven (G7) that forbids same-sex unions and marriage. However, several polls have reportedly indicated that people are largely in favour of same-sex unions.

The method is available to couples where at least one partner resides, works, or attends school in the nation’s capital city, according to the website of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. It is necessary for the couple to be at least 18 years old and not already be married or partnered.

The website also stated that online applications were required, and that certificates for such applications will be made available on November 1st.