TMC-BJP conflict sparked by Sourav Ganguly’s decision to resign as president of BCCI

Following news that Sourav Ganguly will step down as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a political dispute broke out in Bengal. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the decision to replace the former India captain with Roger Binny was driven by political enmity toward Ganguly as soon as the news of the move emerged.

TMC MP Shantanu Sen wrote, ‘Another case of political vendetta,’ on Twitter. The Secretary of BCCI may continue to be Amit Shah’s son. Ganguly can’t be, though. Is it because he is from West Bengal or because he chose not to join the BJP? We support you, dada!

In an interview with Aaj Tak/India Today, Sen mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dinner at Ganguly’s house in May of this year and that Shah had asked repeatedly Ganguly to join the BJP. He wanted Ganguly to take on Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal.

He added that because he declined the offer, the amazing cricketers presidency was snatched. This is not simply a politically motivated act, he said, but also the cheap saffronization of sports. All of the highest managerial jobs within the BJP are exclusively reserved for the relatives of their leaders.