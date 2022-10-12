A leak has been detected in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe

The operator of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil from Russia to Europe, said on Wednesday that it discovered a leak in one line on Tuesday evening.

According to PERN, the leak’s origins are still a mystery. It was found in a segment of the pipe about 70 kilometres from Plock, a city in central Poland.

The second pipeline line and other infrastructure components were operating normally.

All PERN services (technical, operational, internal fire brigade, and environmental protection) are currently acting in accordance with the algorithms set for this kind of circumstance, the operator stated.