An end to Singapore Airlines’ controversial policy of firing pregnant flight attendants!

After receiving a great deal of criticism over the years, Singapore Airlines has now discontinued its contentious policy of terminating expectant cabin crew members. After the Strait Times published a story about it, the business explained that the cabin crew ‘may opt to work in a temporary ground attachment’ during their pregnancy. Previously, according to corporate policy, any member of the flight crew who told authorities of their pregnancy was placed on unpaid leave and was required to resign when the kid was born.

According to the article, the ladies were not even permitted to perform any preliminary work for the airline, and if they wanted to resume their employment following the birth, they had to file a new application to the employer. Since the airline’s inception, the restriction has not changed, and even in 2010, they came under harsh criticism from gender equality organisations throughout the globe for upholding the ‘archaic’ rules. The COVID-19 pandemic-related labour shortage, however, has significantly altered the scenario.

The new regulations, which took effect on July 15, will allow women to return to work after giving birth and to receive an adequate amount of maternity leave. According to the airline’s official statement, under the new regulations, ‘ground assignments for pregnant cabin crew endure for at least three months and as long as nine months’. One area of disagreement remains: whether or not the cabin crew would be allowed to apply for ground staff jobs while pregnant and whether they will still be required to take unpaid leave if they desire a cabin position.