Biden threatens Saudi Arabia with repercussions following the OPEC+ decision

President Joe Biden promised on Tuesday that “there will be consequences” for US-Saudi ties after OPEC+ announced last week that it would decrease its oil production objective in response to US objections.

His decision came a day after prominent Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, declared that all collaboration with Saudi Arabia, including military sales, must be halted immediately.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden refused to reveal the possibilities he was evaluating.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, said a policy review would be done but provided no date for action or details on who would head the re-evaluation. The US will keep a careful eye on the issue ‘in the next weeks and months,’ she said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that the OPEC+ resolution was entirely economic and unanimously adopted by its member countries.