Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is now on Russia’s terrorist and extremist list; Report

According to a database maintained by the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring), Russia has added Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, to its list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organisations .

Associating its parent company Meta with extremism, a Russian court earlier this year imposed a national ban on Facebook and Instagram. After declaring war on Ukraine in February, the Kremlin launched its campaign against the world’s largest social media platforms.

After a month, in April, the Russian foreign ministry forbade Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg from travelling there. Several prominent people, including Mark Zuckerberg, were charged with spreading anti-Russian sentiment.

The list of terrorist organisations now includes Meta, according to Russia. Russia’s military strikes against Ukraine have intensified as a result of the move. Moscow bombarded a number of Ukrainian cities on Monday, killing people and causing infrastructural damage.