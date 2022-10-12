FSB of Russia arrests eight people in connection with the Crimea Bridge explosion

According to Interfax, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed on Wednesday that it has detained five Russians and three Ukrainian and Armenian individuals in connection with the explosion that destroyed the Crimea Bridge last Saturday.

According to the FSB, the explosion was planned by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate and its director, Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the explosion, although some Ukrainian leaders have praised the destruction.

The explosion on the twelve-mile-long bridge wrecked one portion of the road bridge, causing traffic to be momentarily halted. It also burned seven fuel tankers on a railway from neighbouring southern Russia bound for the seized peninsula.

The bridge, which Russian President Vladimir Putin personally opened in 2018, had proven logistically critical to his military campaign, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine being routed through it.

Russian soldiers launched a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities, including power plants. Putin claimed in a televised meeting of Russia’s Security Council on Monday that the attacks were in revenge for the Crimea bridge incident, which he said was organised by Ukraine’s secret services.