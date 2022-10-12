In Jharkhand’s Dumka, another tribal girl’s body found hanging from tree

The body of a tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in the Dumka area of Jharkhand, which has recently had a string of similar incidents. In the past three months, Dumka has been the source of four similar incidents.

Villagers who first spotted the body raised an alarm and informed the police, who then reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem. The police stated that an investigation will be conducted before determining if the case involves murder or suicide.

The body was completely decayed, according to the locals, indicating that the girl had died a few days earlier. The girl, who was a Class 10 student, resided in the Ambajora village of Dumka with her grandmother and siblings. She allegedly had a relationship with Ramkumar Marandi, a young man who regularly visited the girl at their house. The girl’s family had been asked to leave by the landlord, who was irate over this. On September 26, the victim’s father went to meet her and made an effort to speak with her. Even more, he requested that they be allowed to stay until his daughter’s exams were over.

The girl left Ambajoda the following day to go to her uncle’s house in the district’s Badtalla village. She left from there on October 7 and claimed she was returning home. But when she did not reach home, the family began looking for her.

The family contacted Ramkumar Marandi on October 10 after being unable to trace her. They reported a missing case to the police the following day. The family rushed to the scene to find their girl’s body today after hearing that a girl’s body was found hanging from a tree in Badtalla village.