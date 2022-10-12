Indian Railways cancels 168 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled 124 trains fully and 44 trains partially. The national transporter diverted 14 trains and rescheduled 8 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational concerns.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities, Pune, Satara, Bhatinda, Pathankot, Lucknow, Gonda, Gorakhpur, New Delhi, Vadodara, Ratnagiri, Varanasi, Kanpur Central, Sitapur, Anand vihar Jn., Amritsar Jn. and Ghaziabad.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement