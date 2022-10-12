Poland says Druzhba Russian oil pipeline leak appears to be an accident.

Poland announced on Wednesday that it had discovered a leak in one of the Druzhba pipelines carrying oil from Russia to Europe, which was most likely caused by an accident, yet the incident may nevertheless raise concerns about the security of Europe’s energy supplies.

The breach in the major pipeline bringing oil to Germany, discovered on Tuesday evening by operator PERN, comes as Europe faces a serious energy crisis in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted gas supplies in a prolonged stand-off.

‘Here we may talk about accidental damage,’ Mateusz Berger, Poland’s top official in charge of electricity infrastructure, told Reuters via phone. He stated that there was no reason to suspect the leak was the result of sabotage.

According to PERN, the exact causes of the leak are unknown at this time. It was discovered in a portion of the pipeline around 70 kilometres from the central Polish city of Plock.